Liverpool man urged to leave Anfield, as pundit calls for one more forward

John Aldridge has urged Divock Origi not to “waste his career” and urged the Liverpool striker to leave Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Origi’s future at Anfield has been far from secure over the last two years, but despite a number of links the 26-year-old has stayed put.

A number of European teams have reportedly shown interest in Origi in the last 18 months.While, the Telegraph report Premier League trio West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all eyeing a deal.

But with the deadline shutting on Tuesday any prospect of a transfer looks slim.

Origi made the bench in the first Premier League game, but he has been left out of the squad in the other two Premier League fixtures.

He made just two starts from nine Premier League appearances last season, while the season before that he was limited to seven starts from 28 appearances.

It’s understood that Liverpool are open to offers for the Belgian and Aldridge thinks he should move on.

“I think Divock should go. I think he has a year left on his contract and Liverpool really need to try and get money for him.

“But if he’s in a position where he wants to go for free, he’s entitled to let it run. When you’re a player, realise it’s not all about money.

“You don’t want to waste 12 months of your career, just sitting on the bench, coming on as a sub four or five times and getting the odd game.

“It’s a short life and you should just want to play football. The money they get now, it’s irrelevant. They get more than enough to keep them going, their children going and their grandchildren going.

“But if they want to let their contracts run out, they’re entitled to do it,” Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

Aldridge also believes Liverpool need to “freshen up” their attacking options, but concedes that financially they are struggling to compete.

“I’ve said all along that Liverpool need another attacking player. I feel like we’re missing out on goals upfront,” added Aldridge.

“We’re gone slightly stale upfront. Jota came in and freshened things up a little bit last season but the players that you need, we can’t afford.

“Haaland is a player we need, in my opinion, and we’re not going to be able to afford him. If there’s anyone else out there, it’d be nice. We need someone to add competition upfront.

‘It’s not going to happen’

“As well as they’re playing and as hard as they’re training, they’re just not looking like they were two or three seasons ago.

“The way our forwards play sometimes, teams get used to them and to marking them a bit. They come with a strategy to stop Salah and Mane in particular. They double up on them and show them where they don’t want to go. And it becomes harder for them than it was when they first came and they were unknown quantities, though they’re still great players.”

The former Liverpool striker acknowledges that Liverpool are facing a tough to task to compete with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City in the transfer market.

Aldridge conceded: “It’s not going to happen though, it’s just not going to happen. I’m not going to say paupers but we’re the lesser of the top four teams when money is concerned. We’re up against these free spenders and we do things a different way.

“It is what it is. We have to take it on the chin but I’d be very surprised if they signed anyone.”

