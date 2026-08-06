Nott’m Forest plotting DOUBLE signing of Serie A defensive boss and Man City maestro

Nottingham Forest are pushing to strengthen in defence and midfield, with a Manchester City star high on their shortlist as they eye an ambitious end to the window, TEAMtalk understands.

Forest, under new boss Oliver Glasner, have shown clear interest in defender Jhon Lucimi. The club have already sounded out the conditions required to complete a deal for the Bologna star.

The Colombian centre-back is viewed as a solid addition who could bring greater defensive solidity and competition for places at the back.

In midfield, Tijjani Reijnders of Man City has emerged as a realistic target to replace Elliot Anderson. The Dutch international’s vision, energy and ability to dictate play make him an attractive option for Forest’s engine room.

Earlier interest in Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall. As revealed by TEAMtalk, Spurs have made it plain they do not wish to sell the youngster, prompting Forest to pivot towards the Man City man instead.

Sources close to the talks indicate that Man City are open to a sale of Reijnders if an offer of around £60million arrives, yet there is a strong feeling that the player would prefer to remain at a club competing in European competition.

Convincing him that a move to Forest offers the right platform for his continued development will therefore be essential if Forest are to land their man.

Nott’m Forest pushing for double deal

Both Lucumi and Reijnders fit the club’s desire to add quality without disrupting the balance of the existing group.

Lucimi would bolster the defensive unit, while Reijnders could provide the creative spark and control in the middle needed to improve results against the division’s stronger sides.

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming days as Forest continue to work the market.

Supporters will hope the club can convert at least one of these enquiries into a signing, giving the team a better chance of a comfortable mid-table finish or even another push for European places.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the Reds can persuade both the selling clubs and the players themselves that Nottingham is the right destination, but there is hard work ahead.