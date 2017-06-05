Mousinho signs new contract with Burton

Burton captain John Mousinho has signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.

Mousinho, who has led the Brewers to two promotions and captained the side in three divisions, remains an important member of the first team.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a one-year contract after making 32 appearances in the league this season as Nigel Clough’s side finished 20th in the table.

He said: “First of all it was very pleasing to keep the club in the Championship and a great achievement for all the boys, but once that happened the priority for me was to sign again.”

He added: “The manager will be looking to add players to the squad here and there, but I’m sure if we can keep the base of the team that has done so well we will be set up nicely for next season.”