Murtough makes new Man Utd appointment after Solskjaer sack message

Manchester United Director of Football, John Murtough, has taken action over calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, and opened up on the club’s new appointment.

The Red Devils’ fast start to the season has quickly given way to a run of indifferent results. Just two wins have been notched from their previous six matches. In each of those occasions, last-minute heroics were required to seal all three points.

And while there has been no indication Manchester United are prepared to pull the trigger on Solskjaer, the club’s fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration with increased regularity.

The hashtag ‘#OleOut’ is a common trend on Twitter, and has prompted a stern response from Murtough.

Speaking at a recent fans’ forum, Murtough said (via ESPN): “We have a long-term strategy and confidence in the direction that we’re going.

“The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world but we are 100% up for that challenge. We can’t get carried away and deviate from our plan. Ole and the staff are very focused on that.

“We won’t get distracted by what’s said on social media, which can sometimes create fervour and hysteria. It’s part of the modern game, but we stay focused.

“We believe that we’ve got the talent and the character within the squad to succeed.”

The Red Devils oversaw a momentous summer transfer window. Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were all brought to Old Trafford.

But in typical fashion, Man Utd are not content to rest on their laurels in the market. And per Murtough, Solskjaer will play a key role in deciding the club’s transfer outlook going forward.

“The manager always has a key role in everything that we do on player recruitment,” Murtough added.

“We listen to our recruitment department and support them in terms of their thoughts or opinions. Now we have increased scouting coverage globally and trust our experts in what we do.

“Squad development is never ending and constantly evolving. We’re sitting with Ole and we’re talking about future plans in terms of where the squad will go and how we think it will develop.

“We want to balance squads with the right profile in terms of positions and in terms of age. We want a squad that can challenge today but also in the future as well.”

While a new manager search is not on the agenda, Man Utd have made an appointment elsewhere within their team.

Man Utd make inaugural appointment

The club have recently added Dominic Jordan to their hierarchy as their first ever Director of Data Science.

Regarding the appointment, Murtough spoke of unlocking the club’s huge potential.

“We already make extensive use of data to analyse players’ performance and physical condition, and to scout opponents and recruitment targets,” said Murtough.

“But there is huge potential to strengthen our existing capabilities, and build new ones, as part of a more integrated approach to managing and using data.

“Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that players, coaches and support staff are equipped with the best possible information with which to make the right decisions, quickly.”

