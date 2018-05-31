John Terry explains his hurt as Aston Villa confirm departure

John Terry admits he is “still hurting” at failing to help Aston Villa secure a return to the Premier League after announcing his departure from the Sky Bet Championship club.

Terry signed a one-year deal at Villa Park last July and made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday’s play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

The club had planned to offer him a new deal in the event of promotion, but the defeat to Fulham led to a change of plan from Villa.

The 37-year-old former Chelsea defender wrote on his Instagram page: “Today I part ways with Aston Villa Football Club. I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to play and captain this great and huge club.

“I have given my everything this year both on and off the pitch and I’m still hurting today that we never managed to get back to the Premier League, where this club 100 per cent belongs.

“I would like to thank Steve Bruce who was instrumental in me joining Villa, I have learnt so much from him as a manager this season that will stay with me forever. Also, I’d like to thank all the staff and players and our owner Dr Tony [Xia] who it was a real pleasure and honour to work with everyday.

“Finally, a special thank you to the Villa supporters who have supported us both home and away in their thousands, up and down the country and have been amazing to me on a personal level.

“Villa will always have a place in my heart and I will look back on my time here and think about how close we were to reaching our goal. But now going forward, I would like to wish the management, staff, players and supporters good luck for the future.”

A Villa statement thanked Terry for his “effort and professionalism” and added: “John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped.

“Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa. We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward.”