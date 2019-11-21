John Terry has made a bit of a fool of himself when asked to legislate for new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne while Chelsea manager.

The duo were signed for Chelsea by Mourinho but afforded little chance to impress before being flogged – relatively cheaply – overseas.

But with both Salah and De Bruyne going on to fulfill their potentials in Italy and Germany, respectively, they were brought back to the Premier League some years later by both Liverpool and Man City, going on to establish themselves as two of the best in the business.

With Mourinho very much a hot topic again following his return to management with Tottenham this week, much has been spoken about the Portuguese firebrand’s treatment of younger players, with a report claiming his appointment has been met with some disdain by the club’s academy coaches.

However, Terry has defended Mourinho’s treatment of the duo by insisting they were not up to the standards of the first-team at Chelsea at that time.

Furthermore – and somewhat bizarrely – the legendary centre-back highlighted the success of Damien Duff and Arjen Robben – two players who left the club before either Salah or De Bruyne arrived – as the reason they were kept out of the side.

“In my generation now I see people like Salah and Kevin De Bruyne come through and not being able to match his standards at the time,” the Aston Villa No 2 told Dubai Eye radio.

“Now they were very talented but very young individuals as well. But Mourinho didn’t have time to put them in the team or take out a Duff or Robben because we was winning every single week and his job is on the line.

“So, like I said before if you come in and you are 10 or 20 per cent below the standard of Duff and Robben who were scoring 20 goals a season each. You are not gonna make that team, no chance.

“Fair play to them they’ve gone away elsewhere and proved they’re good enough but at that present time they wasn’t good enough for Chelsea.”

De Bruyne made just three Premier League appearances for Chelsea after arriving in 2012, while Salah played just 13 league games after signing in 2014.

Duff and Robben, meanwhile, left Chelsea in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

