John Terry sends message as Willy Caballero bids farewell to Chelsea

Willy Caballero has bid farewell to Chelsea, with some of his old Blues teammates and John Terry sending messages to the veteran stopper.

Caballero arrived from Manchester City in 2017 and made 38 appearances in all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge. He spent the majority of time in west London as back-up to the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kepa and Edouard Mendy.

However, it was announced at the beginning of June that Caballero would be released when his contract expired.

Over a week after he left, the 39-year-decided to take to social media to pen an emotional goodbye.

“I just want to thank all of the Chelsea family for these beautiful 4 years together, for all the achievements, and my teammates for so many fun memories,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It has been a pleasure and honour to defend this shirt and colours with my all. I want to wish you the best for the next season ahead.

“I’m excited for whatever follows, and I’m eager to continue my career for the new challenges which football brings to me and excites us all everyday.

“Thank you, Willy.@chelseafc.”

Blues star react to Caballero exit

Several former Blues colleagues reacted to the message, including the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

But Terry’s response was perhaps a little surprising, given that the pair never played together.

Caballero arrived in the same summer that Blues legend quit the Bridge. However, Terry had three simple worlds the experienced stopper, saying: “Good luck mate.”

While Caballero has hinted at a move to another club, nothing official has yet been announced.

