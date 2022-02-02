John Terry tipped as surprise West Brom candidate after CEO appointment

TALKsport’s Alex Crook has tipped John Terry to become the new West Brom manager following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

Steve Bruce is currently front-runner for the job in a shock return to football management. However, the recent appointment of Roy Gourlay as CEO has led to speculation elsewhere. Now, the former Chelsea has emerged as a surprise contender for the job.

On Twitter, Alex Crook tweeted in response to the Gourlay announcement: “Could this bring John Terry to the table in terms of a potential new #WBA manager?”

The link between Gourlay and Terry is strong. The former Chelsea chief executive was at Stamford Bridge for five years during the ex-Blues captain’s time at the club.

Gourlay was announced as CEO at the Hawthorns just hours after the sacking of Ismael.

Ismael served for less than 12 months into his four-year contract with the Baggies.

West Brom currently sit sixth in the table, however have won just one of their last eight fixtures.

The Baggies were tipped for promotion at the start of the season and started positively, however have looked out-of-sorts recently.

And taking on Terry to sort their problems could be a risk. He last served as Aston Villa assistant manager to Dean Smith, however left that position in the summer.

It was reported that this departure came as Terry seeked a first-team managerial position. He is yet to take on this role in his career.

The former England international is currently working as a coach in West London.

Ex-midfielder reacts to Ismael dismissal

Ex-Baggies midfielder Nigel Quashie has suggested a failure to adapt to players is the reason for Ismael’s demise at West Brom.

Quashie featured for West Brom during the 2006/07 season, making 29 appearances and scoring once.

And while the former Scotland international admitted he doesn’t like seeing managers sacked, he felt the decision to dismiss Ismale was the right one.

On Twitter, he said: “There seems too much has gone on behind the scenes [at West Brom].

“It’s about adapting, getting the best out of the players and treating them right.

“In this game, you don’t coach a sport you coach people who play a sport!”

