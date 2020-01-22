John W Henry had four words for Jurgen Klopp after beating Man Utd

Liverpool owner John W Henry was at Anfield to watch the Reds defeat Manchester United on Sunday and afterwards he had a brief message for Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s men took another huge step towards to the Premier league title to march 16 points clear at the summit, although Man City’s win at Sheffield United means the Reds’ lead is now 13 points with 16 games remaining.

It left Anfield signing “we’re going to win the league” as the Reds players left the pitch – the first time this season the home crowd have ventured into that territory.

Klopp and his players have so far kept tight-lipped about the possibility of winning their first title since 1990 and he did so again on Sunday, but the German did get congratulations from principal Reds owner Henry.

The American businessman pulled Klopp in for a hug and uttered the words: “Wow, amazing. Just amazing.”

Klopp, as ever, did not get carried away and when he was asked about the fans singing about breaking their 30-year wait for a title, he said: “They can sing whatever they want.

“I am not here to dictate what they sing. If our fans were not in a good mood now that would be really strange.

“But we are here to work. It is as simple as that. It is a very positive atmosphere but I have to stay concentrated.

“We play on Thursday against Wolves. I am only interested in that game and nothing else.

“Of course they are allowed to dream and sing whatever they want and, as long as they do their job in the moment we play, all fine. But we will not be part of that party yet.”

