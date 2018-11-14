Jokanovic becomes first managerial casualty as Fulham appoint Ranieri

Fulham have sacked manager Slavisa Jokanovic and replaced him with Claudio Ranieri, it has been confirmed.

The Cottagers sit bottom of the Premier League table with just one win in their opening 12 games, having lost nine and conceded a league-high 31 goals.

A statement on the club’s official site reads: “Shahid Khan, Chairman of Fulham Football Club, today announced that he has appointed Claudio Ranieri as Manager of Fulham Football Club, replacing Slaviša Jokanović.

“Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, was given a multi-year contract to lead Fulham, who currently sit at the bottom of the table with five points from 12 matches. Fulham’s next match is Saturday 24th November versus Southampton at Craven Cottage.”

Italian Ranieri, 67, who memorably led Leicester to the title in 2016, has been given a “multi-year” contract by the London club, the Fulham have announced.

“It is an honour to accept (chairman) Mr (Shahid) Khan’s invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history,” Ranieri told the club’s official website.

“The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed.

“This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table. I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage.”