Jokanovic ‘warned off’ McCormack return by Fulham players

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has allegedly dropped his interest in bringing Ross McCormack back to the club on request of his squad.

Cottagers manager Jokanovic was reportedly considering a move to bring him back to Craven Cottage, after selling him to Villa in the summer for £12million.

The 30-year-old is currently training with the Villa U23s as punishment for an incident where he failed to show up for training as he claimed the electronic gates at his house were stuck.

This has lead to rumours of a possible January exit, and The Sun claim that while there are a number of clubs interested in the Scotsman, Fulham are no longer one of them.

Jokanovic’s squad apparently were not keen on the idea of their former teammate returning to the club, and the manager does not intend on upsetting them.

The team spirit at Fulham is one of the reasons they have found themselves at the right end of the Championship table, challenging for the top six and playing a good brand of football.

Sky Sports claim that the West Londoners also want to sign Middlesbrough’s Jordan Rhodes, but they deem the £9million asking price to be too high.