Inter Milan confident of beating Napoli to ‘unique’ goal machine – sources

Inter Milan are making real progress in their pursuit of Jonathan David, TEAMtalk understands, although a threat has emerged from the Saudi Pro League.

David is one of the best strikers in the world and will become a free agent this summer. The Canada international is out of contract at Lille and has decided that he will not sign a new deal.

The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals and given 12 assists in 48 appearances for Lille this season.

TEAMtalk reported on April 28 that Inter are keen on a summer deal for David, with Liverpool considering a late move for the Canadian star.

We can now reveal that Inter are confident of getting a deal done for David and having him in their squad for next season.

The Italian giants, who won the Serie A title last season, have been pushing hard to secure the signature of the striker and close the deal early.

In the last few days, Inter, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League this season, have also taken important steps on the agent commission side, one of the key points in the negotiation.

While there is still no full agreement, the gap is narrowing, and Inter remain confident that a final deal can be reached.

The proposal for David is a five-year deal worth around €4.5m (£3.8m, $5m) net per season, plus bonuses, which would bring the total close to €6m (£5m, $6.7m) per year.

In addition, Inter have assured David – who was described as a striker who has “a unique mentality to never stop” and who “doesn’t take breaks on the pitch” by Canada head coach Jesse Marsch in The Athletic in July 2024 – he would have a key role in Simone Inzaghi’s plans next season, with significant minutes on the pitch.

Napoli have also shown interest in David, but their offer, both in salary and agent fees, is lower than Inter’s.

Saudi Arabia threat to Inter for Jonathan David – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is interest in David from a top club in the Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi Arabian side recently submitted a very big offer for the 25-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands that the proposal is attractive for David, especially for his entourage in terms of agent fees.

However, David wants to stay in Europe and, at least for now, is not considering the option to move to the Saudi Pro League.

