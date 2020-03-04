Jonathan Leko slams PFA and Kick It Out after racism case

Jonathan Leko has criticised Kick It Out and the Professional Footballers’ Association for what he claims was their lack of support during his recent racism case against Kiko Casilla.

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla was given an eight-match ban on Friday after being found to have used racist language towards Leko, who was then playing for Charlton during a Sky Bet Championship match on September 28.

Leko, who now plays for West Bromwich Albion, said he was “relieved” that the process was over, but disappointed by the response of some of the game’s leading bodies.

Leko said in a statement: “I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point.

“It was 22 weeks between the incident and the hearing during which I had minimal contact from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no contact in the way of support from leading anti-racism bodies such as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Red Card’.

“Some support or guidance would have been very welcome.”

The Football Association has revealed its written reasons behind its decision to suspend Casilla for racial abuse.

Casilla had denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission found a breach of Rule E3(2) proven and the FA has delivered a full explanation as to how it reached its conclusion.

The Spaniard, who has also been fined £60,000 and ordered to attend face-to-face education, has said he was “truly sad and devastated” at being accused of racial abuse.

But an independent regulatory commission comprising of Graeme McPherson QC (chairperson), Marvin Robinson and Stuart Ripley concluded it “was satisfied of the evidence in excess of the balance of probabilities”.