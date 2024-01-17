Jordan Henderson: Ajax coup sparks mind-blowing reaction in Holland, with Liverpool great to smash record

Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has already got Ajax fans in a frenzy ahead of his move to Amsterdam, and a Dutch football expert has claimed the midfielder will break a record.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein brought news on Wednesday morning of Henderson forging an agreement in principle to join Ajax.

Henderson quickly soured on life in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq despite only joining six months ago.

After face-to-face discussions with the club’s hierarchy that included manager Steven Gerrard, the club agreed to soften their ‘not for sale’ stance.

The remainder of Henderson’s lucrative deal with Al-Ettifaq will now be terminated at considerable expense to the player.

Nonetheless, the 33-year-old will be free to join Ajax outright rather than sign via the loan route.

The move will also enhance Henderson’s chances of earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. The player’s international ambitions are a key reason why Henderson was so determined to return to Europe.

Now, Dutch football expert, Marcel van der Kraan, has revealed the remarkable reaction Henderson to Ajax is garnering in Amsterdam.

Despite Henderson being at the tail-end of his career and losing his place as a regular starter for Liverpool prior to his exit, Van der Kraan revealed the move is seen as a colossal coup in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, Van der Kraan stated Henderson is primed to break a record and become Ajax’s highest paid player ever.

Henderson sends Ajax fans into raptures

“Things are going really rapid right now and the whole of Amsterdam is excited,” Van der Kraan told Sky Sports.

“Ajax fans cannot believe that a player of the stature of Jordan Henderson is actually going to join.

“It’s almost 99 per cent sure now – just the signatures need to happen.

“Initially it was a deal for 18 months, but as I understand it now, it could be a permanent two-and-a-half year deal. That will be the only decision to make in the next sit down negotiations.

“We expect Jordan in Amsterdam on Thursday morning for a medical.

“There is no transfer fee but what we know is, Jordan will have to buy out his own contract. He had a contract with Al-Etiffaq and he wants to break that – the player has to make a major payment. So that will have to be compensated.

“In terms of wages, Ajax are going to have to pay the biggest amount they’ve ever paid to a player.”

The exact amount Henderson was paid in Saudi Arabia and how much he’ll earn at Ajax are the subject of fervent speculation.

But what is clear is Henderson is all set to become Ajax’s best-paid player and his imminent arrival is being warmly received in Amsterdam.

Ajax endured a truly ghoulish start to the season and sacked manager Maurice Steijn on October 23.

However, results have dramatically improved since John van ‘t Schip took charge and Ajax are unbeaten in their last eight Eredivisie outings.

Barring any late hiccups, Henderson will now bring leadership and experience to an Ajax side that boasts plenty of promise, though is on the younger side.

DON’T MISS: Klopp rocked as big-name Liverpool pair made club’s top transfer targets for 2024, as FSG concerns grow