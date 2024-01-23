Jordan Henderson to Ajax: Revealing the seven reasons why the former Liverpool captain has quit Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson has decided to leave Al-Ettifaq after just six months

Despite signing a three-year contract at Al-Ettifaq in the summer, Jordan Henderson has now joined Dutch club Ajax.

Henderson was one of several high-profile players who joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023, and he was reportedly earning £350,000 per week.

But the former Liverpool midfielder made just 19 appearances for Al-Ettifaq and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

We’ve taken a look at seven of the reasons why Henderson decided to call a premature end to his time in Saudi Arabia.

Culture and climate shock

Henderson cited the opportunity to experience “something completely different” as a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq.

He resided in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and completed a 55-minute cross-border commute to reach Al-Ettifaq’s training headquarters in the Saudi city of Dammam.

But the culture in the Middle East is a world away from what many European-based players are used to and it has been widely reported that the Wearside-born midfielder failed to settle in the region.

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte – who now plays for Al-Nassr – has admitted that he’s also found it difficult to adapt to his new surroundings.

“This is all just part of football, all across the world and life, across all careers,” Saad Allazeez, vice chairman and interim CEO of the SPL, said following Henderson’s departure.

“Sometimes despite best efforts people don’t always adjust or settle and that can impact performances and lead to frustrations for all.”

Henderson also struggled with the heat and humidity of the playing conditions, with temperatures reaching around 30°C for evening matches at the start of the campaign.

Family reasons

Before Henderson’s switch from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq in the summer, the Daily Mail revealed that his family harboured reservations about relocating to the Middle East.

The 33-year-old ultimately accepted the offer from Al-Ettifaq and moved to Bahrain with his wife Rebecca and their three young children.

While a real estate broker told The Times that the family “really integrated” in the country, The Athletic claim that Henderson spoke with friends during the October international break and admitted that his family were unhappy.

They struggled to adjust to a different lifestyle and the Daily Mail revealed that local women hissed at a footballer’s partner as she walked around a Saudi shopping mall in Western dress.

Henderson and his family have now moved to Amsterdam, which is one of the most popular city destinations in the world.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family,” he posted on X, formerly called Twitter, after leaving the club.

Al-Ettifaq’s struggles

Henderson actually made a promising start to his Al-Ettifaq career, helping them secure a 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the first game of the season.

He registered five assists in his first seven appearances for the club, but the honeymoon period did not last long and results took a turn for the worse.

After winning five of their first seven games in the Saudi Pro League, Steven Gerrard’s side have won just one of the subsequent 12.

Al-Ettifaq currently sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League, 28 points adrift of leaders Al Hilal. They were also knocked out of the Kings Cup in October, with Sadio Mane’s goal giving Al-Nassr a 1-0 win.

While Ajax have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 season, results have drastically improved under interim head coach John van ‘t Schip and they are a far stronger side than Al-Ettifaq.

Half-empty stadiums

Henderson claimed that he joined Al-Ettifaq to “grow the game” in Saudi Arabia but the interest is seemingly not there yet.

The midfielder, who was used to playing in front of 55,000 fans during his 12-year spell at Anfield, became disillusioned with the small crowds in the Saudi Pro League.

While Al-Ettifaq play in a 26,000-capacity stadium, the average attendance for their home games this season has been just 7,854.

Their away game against Al-Riyadh at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium registered an official attendance of just 696 spectators.

Henderson will now be playing his football at the Johan Cruyff Arena and Ajax have an average attendance of 53,394 in 2023/24.

Al-Ettifaq’s poor facilities

While Al-Ettifaq can offer millions in wages, they don’t receive the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are still working on their infrastructure.

There’s a big gulf between the PIF-run clubs – Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al Hilal – and everyone else in the 18-team league.

According to The Athletic, Henderson was unveiled as the club’s marquee signing in a makeshift boardroom and the facilities at the club’s pre-season training camp in Croatia were described as ‘sub-standard’.

Problems were also evident at Al-Ettifaq as the pitch at their stadium had to be re-laid and Henderson was left unimpressed by their facilities.

“He arrived and, I’m told, he wasn’t aware of the training facilities and hadn’t looked around,” Ben Jacobs told talkSPORT. “Within four days there was pressure from Henderson for Ettifaq to buy a new gym.”

Saving his England career

With England going for Euro 2024 glory this summer, Henderson also left Al-Ettifaq to try and secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Southgate has stood by him, starting the ex-Liverpool captain in three of England’s six internationals since his move to Saudi Arabia and bringing him off the bench in one more.

But competition for places has increased in recent months as Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher have been performing well in the Premier League.

Henderson was playing at a much lower level in Saudi Arabia and Southgate would have struggled to justify his inclusion, but the Eredivisie will serve as better preparation for the Euros.

“I’ve always got the Euros and England in mind,” he said after joining Ajax. “It is a big thing playing for my country. That has been always been the case wherever I’ve played.

“Ultimately I’ve got to be doing my job on the pitch for Ajax and then hopefully I’ll be called up for England.”

Restoring his reputation

During his time at Liverpool, Henderson led a campaign to raise funds for NHS staff and was a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

But the midfielder tarnished his reputation by accepting Al-Ettifaq’s offer and moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

He was booed by some England fans during a friendly against Australia and the Daily Mail revealed that the criticism took its toll on the 33-year-old.

Henderson reportedly waived £4million in wages after tearing up his Al-Ettifaq contract, and he will be hoping to rescue his reputation.

The England international is already proving to be a fan-favourite at Ajax and his No.6 shirt became the fastest-selling jersey in the club’s history.

