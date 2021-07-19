Jordan Henderson has been surprisingly tipped to leave Liverpool with his contract talks at a ‘complicated and sensitive situation’.

While Liverpool may be busy in the transfer market this summer, they are currently focusing on some players who are already at the club. After losing Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer, they will be keen to avoid something similar happening again.

Recently, it was revealed that their priorities were to extend the contracts of Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk. It seems the keeper is now closing in on a new contract, with Van Dijk soon set to follow.

However, as per The Athletic, discussions with Henderson have not gone as smoothly. In their words, they are causing a lot of uncertainty behind the scenes. They are also described as being at a ‘complicated and sensitive situation’.

Indeed, the Daily Express even suggests that it’s not impossible that he could leave.

The Liverpool captain has two years remaining on the £140,000 a deal he currently has at the club. While talks have been held, an agreement is yet to be reached.

Indeed, the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards has failed to make any progress. He also has what’s reported as “bigger priorities at the club”.

Liverpool eye cut-price Sanches deal Liverpool have identified Portuguese and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a possible cut-price replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Express now claims Henderson could be offered a surprise exit route at Anfield in the form of PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to further strengthen his midfield with both Paul Pogba and Edouard Camavinga linked. However, they write that he could look to raid Liverpool again for Henderson and pair him up with Wijnaldum again in midfield.

In addition, they state Henderson is also open to the idea of linking up with former teammate Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid.

Henderson keen to stay

It should be pointed out, however, that Henderson would prefer to stay at Anfield.

He is a vital member of Jurgen Klopp’s side and his exit would hit them hard.

Having signed in a £18m deal from Sunderland in 2011, he recently completed a decade of service at the club. He was also recently awarded an MBE by the Queen for services to charity.

Speaking last year, he still believes he can perform at the top level for the “next six or seven years”.

“I’m just turned 30 and I still feel about 25 physically and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” said Henderson.

“I’m at a good point in my career in terms of my experience and physically there’s not even a question about anything like that at the moment.

“I want to try and play as long as possible. I still love the game and I want to play for England and Liverpool as long as I can.

“I’ve always lived my life the right way in terms of doing everything right, eat the right things, sleep right and live my life the best way.”

READ MORE: Hammer blow for Liverpool as Barcelona find way to sign Wijnaldum replacement