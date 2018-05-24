Henderson names two Man Utd legends among his four inspirations

Jordan Henderson believes he is maturing as Liverpool captain after naming the four previous skippers who have inspired him to lead the Reds.

Henderson’s role as captain and midfield tempo-setter is crucial to Liverpool and his appearance in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev is testament to his desire to shrug off the criticism which has dogged him since he moved to Anfield as a £16million 21-year-old.

Filling the boots of Steven Gerrard has been difficult but the 27-year-old, who could become only the fifth Reds skipper to lift the European Cup, has had some great teachers.

Henderson was quick to acknowledge Gerrard’s key role in his development, but the Liverpool skipper was quick to point out four others who inspire him, including two – rather controversially – who played for rivals Manchester United.

“The manager is a massive influence and I’ve always had good people around me to learn from; friends and family at a young age,” said Henderson, overlooked for the England captaincy in favour of Harry Kane.

“Kevin Ball was brilliant, Roy Keane, Steve Bruce (all at Sunderland) – all leaders and all had a massive influence on me.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher says he knew Jordan Henderson was destined for big things at Liverpool when he clashed with Luis Suarez in training.

The Reds midfielder also claims the seeds of Liverpool’s success this season were sown after this rousing speech from Jurgen Klopp two years ago.

