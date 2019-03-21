Jordan Henderson reveals his biggest regret at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson insists past failures drive him forward at Liverpool and one game in particular still truly hurts him.

The 28-year-old, currently away with the England squad preparing for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, just has the one honour – the 2012 League Cup – from his time as a Liverpool player.

But the Reds skipper has a number of runners-up tags to his name, with Liverpool losing the last four finals they have featured in.

And it was last year’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final Kiev that still resonates with the Liverpool skipper.

He may have learnt a lot from those near misses but the main thing Henderson takes from coming so close to two major honours is the feeling to put it right when next given the opportunity.

“I think it always stays with you, those moments,” he said.

“It gives you even more motivation to then keep going, keep wanting to be in that position again to make it right, and go that final step really.

“It’s definitely an extra motivation that I use. Maybe I had a little taste of it playing in finals but I haven’t really managed to win the big trophies, and now that’s the next step really.

“I don’t really look at it (the experience) as a benefit for me, I look at it as a benefit for the team more than anything.

“When you’ve got players that have been in that situation before, of experience, big games, semi-finals, finals, big competitions, then it’s good for the team.

“For players to be able to help them, especially the younger lads, to help cope with bigger occasions. And give them a little bit of experience on what to expect. The more players you have playing in those finals, the better really.”

