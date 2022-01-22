Jordan Hugill offered new hope after frustrating West Brom loan spell

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill could see his frustrating loan spell with West Brom come to a premature end.

Hugill has struggled to find form at The Hawthorns this campaign. The former West Ham man has scored just one goal in 20 league appearances. Now, Norwich City are open to recalling the striker so that he can find game time elsewhere.

Hull City and Millwall are the main clubs interested in using Hugill to bolster their attacking line.

The 29-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order in recent weeks by Baggies boss Valerien Ismael, with his last appearance a 1-0 defeat against Derby County on December 27.

Failing to even make the matchday squad against Queens Park Rangers last week, it is clear things aren’t going to plan in the Midlands.

And Canaries boss Dean Smith admitted a deal could be struck to end the loan move early.

Speaking to NorfolkLive, Smith said: “I had a chat with him and just got his feelings on how he was at the time.

“He’s a little bit frustrated, obviously because he has not been playing at West Brom. He’s been in and out of the team.

“When players go out on loan they go out to play football games and get the minutes required and obviously at the moment he is not so I said it is something we will look at.”

Hugill has plenty of Championship experience on his CV, enjoying his best career spell at Preston North End.

The Englishman was an influential figure for the Lilywhites, helping him secure a £10 million move to the Premier League in January 2018.

Hugill will now be hoping a new deal can be arranged so he can find this form once again.

Baggies boss praises subs following late flurry

Ismael praised the Baggies substitutions as his side left it late to secure victory over Peterborough.

Goals from Cedric Kipre, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana gifted West Brom an important 3-0 win.

However the scoreline did not tell the whole story, with the opening goal not coming until the 78th minute.

And Ismael praised his squad depth as the reason his side gained all three points.

He said: “The game was how we expected, the opponent came, didn’t want to play, wasted time and tried to take time from the clock – they didn’t shoot once on target. You have to stay calm, to stay patient.

“But I said to the guys (at half-time) we’re on the right way, we’re controlling the game. Just make sure we come wide with the crosses and counter press to put them under pressure.

“We’ve got impact from the bench with Robbo and especially Diangana. It’s helped me and my staff to make better decisions when we have all the players together. We have the possibility to change the way of the game from the bench.”

