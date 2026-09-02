O’Neill in dreamland as Celtic close in on signing of eight-cap Switzerland star

Celtic are closing in on a permanent deal for Feyenoord right-back Jordan Lotomba, TEAMtalk can confirm, with the Swiss international granted permission to travel to Scotland to complete a medical.

The 27-year-old, who turns 28 later this month, is understood to have departed the Netherlands today as the two clubs iron out the final details of his proposed switch to Parkhead.

Dutch sources indicate that Lotomba is already heading to Glasgow, where he will undergo the necessary checks before putting pen to paper.

The move would provide timely cover at right-back for Celtic, who are without first-choice Alistair Johnston until October.

The Canada international suffered a muscular injury earlier this month, and manager Martin O’Neill has been seeking additional options in the position.

Colby Donovan and Anthony Ralston have filled in, but the Hoops want greater experience for the demands of the Scottish Premiership and Europa League.

Lotomba joined Feyenoord from Nice in September 2024 and has made 41 appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring once and contributing five assists.

Celtic closing in on experienced Dutch defender

Lotomba has found regular starts hard to come by this season, appearing for Feyenoord mainly from the bench.

However, the defender arrived in Rotterdam with a solid pedigree after more than 120 Ligue 1 outings for Nice, plus European experience that includes the Champions League.

He has eight caps for Switzerland and still has a year remaining on his contract at De Kuip.

Feyenoord are believed to be willing to sanction a departure that may involve add-ons and a sell-on clause rather than a large upfront fee, reflecting his limited role in Rotterdam.

Celtic benefit from a later deadline than their Dutch counterparts. The Scottish window remains open until 5pm on Thursday, while the Netherlands closes this evening. The Hoops can also register new signings for their Europa League squad until 11pm tonight.

Should the medical pass without issue and personal terms be settled, Lotomba is expected to become another late addition as O’Neill continues to reshape his squad.

The signing would add proven senior experience to the right-back position at a crucial stage of the campaign.