Jordi Alba could join Prem giants over Barca manager row – report

Barcelona man Jordi Alba could be set for exit because he does not want Juan Carlos Unzue to become the new manager, reports claim.

Luis Enrique is set to leave the Catalan club this summer, with question marks over who will be the new boss.

According to Don Balon, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is determined to prise Jordi Alba away from Barcelona.

They claim that the City boss has called Alba to discuss a possible move to the Premier League.

A contract offer has already been tabled which is far more that what he currently earns, and a bid of €35million is being prepared, the report states.

Guardiola is continuing his Manchester City overhaul and is apparently looking to bring in players who share his philosophy.

Moreover, Pep believes that Alba’s dressing room presence and experience could have a positive impact on the current City squad.