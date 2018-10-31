Wolves have reportedly begun talks over the possibility of signing two Napoli players in the upcoming transfer window.

The Midlands club sit 10th in the Premier League with 15 points accumulated for 10 games so far this season on their return to the top flight.

However, boss Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking to add to his squad, and is targeting a duo for Serie A giants Napoli according to CalcioNapoli24.

Wolves have lost their last two fixtures against Watford and Brighton (2-0 and 1-0 respectively) and despite not scoring in either of those games, it is the midfield and defence that Nuno is apparently looking to strengthen.

The report states that agent Jorge Mendes has made phone calls over the possibility of a double move for defender Mario Rui and midfielder Amadou Diawara.

Due to the injury suffered by Faouzi Ghoulam, it is reportedly that the Naples club gave a firm ‘no’ to chances of signing 27-year-old left-back Rui.

The Portugal international could be targeted in the event that Wolves fail to sign Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal.

There was some hope offered in the pursuit of Diawara, 21, with the former Bologna man struggling for regular first-team minutes.

