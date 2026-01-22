Crystal Palace have quietly stepped up their January business, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Eagles have opened talks over a deal for Wolverhampton Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen – and with a double-pronged issue leaving fellow suitors Leeds United trailing.

The Norway international striker has emerged as one of the most in-demand players this month after we exclusively broke the news last week that Wolves were open to his sale and that talks were being held with a number of would-be suitors.

And with sources also revealing that Wolves had named their price for the striker, efforts to prise the 75-goal star away from Molineux are now gathering serious pace.

Oliver Glasner has been pushing for a physical presence to complement his current attacking options, and Strand Larsen has emerged as a leading target. And with Crystal Palace in major danger of losing their talismanic frontman, Jean-Philippe Mateta, they have now identified the Norwegian as a primary candidate to replace him in attack.

Early discussions are understood to be underway, with Palace exploring both the structure of a deal and the player’s willingness to make the switch.

And Palace do have one advantage over their rivals with their sporting director Matt Hobbs knowing the Norwegian well from his time at Molineux.

Newcastle are monitoring developments closely, aware that their own forward line may need reinforcement, though the Magpies are unwilling to commit until they have a clearer picture of the finances involved. Aston Villa and Everton are also keeping an eye on the situation, though their interest is described as cautious given their ongoing financial constraints.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jorgen Strand Larsen: Leeds United fade from transfer picture

One club that won’t be winning the race at this stage is Leeds United , after a double hurdle hit their ambitions at signing the 24-times capped Norway international.

Despite long‑standing admiration for Strand Larsen, and having registered their interest in the player after being approached by intermediaries over a deal, we understand the Yorkshire giants are not in a position to meet the £40million valuation Wolves are seeking.

The Premier League’s basement boys are looking to secure a sale this month, believing the January market represents their best chance to maximise their value, and with the Molineux outfit eager to plan ahead and prepare for what they hope will be a successful push for promotion from the Championship next season.

While relegation is not yet confirmed and there has been a marked improvement in Wolves’ performances this year, the gap has been deemed too large to recover, and the club are instead planning for life in the second tier next season.

While the £40m asking price for Strand Larsen is also problematic for Leeds, and even their willingness to offer Joel Piroe as part of the package is unlikely to hold much sway.

In addition, the sizeable salary package that Strand Larsen is expected to command is also deterring Leeds.

The Whites had hoped they would be in a strong position to negotiate, but we understand that the numbers involved have effectively priced them out.

As a result, Palace now appear to be in the strongest position, though negotiations remain at an early stage and the interest from elsewhere ensures the situation could shift quickly.

Harry Wilson Fulham future update; Romano link debunked; Mateta rage

Meanwhile, Leeds could miss out on another long-term target amid an update on the future of Harry Wilson. The 28-year-old has been in dazzling form this season, and that has not gone unnoticed, with sources providing an update on Fulham’s push to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Elsewhere, claims made by Fabrizio Romano that Leeds are in talks over a €15m deal to sign an Austrian attacker have been emphatically dismissed in a real mic-drop moment by Smyth.

While Leeds have made one signing so far this month, Facundo Buonanotte, sources can reveal what Leeds must do if they are to push through a permanent deal for the on-loan Argentina international playmaker.

Down at Selhurst Park, Mateta has been left furious with Crystal Palace after the club rebuffed Juventus’ bid to land him, but he is still hopeful he will leave Selhurst Park this month, we can reveal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.