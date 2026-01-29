Leeds have missed out on Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who will now join Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are closing on the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen after tabling a £50m package to sign the Wolves striker – and while Leeds United have been blown away and will now miss out on signing their top January target, their straight-talking fans claim the club has “dodged a bullet”.

Strand Larsen had emerged as one of the most in-demand players over the final days of the January transfer window after it was made clear that Wolves were open to his sale. And while the Old Gold turned down a £55m bid from Newcastle over the summer, some four months later, they have decided to cash in on their prized asset as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

To that end, the Norway striker was not short of offers and we exclusively confirmed the news, confirmed 24 hours later by David Ornstein, that intermediaries had offered Leeds the chance to sign the 25-year-old striker this month.

As we reported at the time, though, Leeds still faced a tall order to get a deal over the line and, while they did have an offer that topped £39m (£33m up front, plus a further £6m in add-ons) still on the table, Wolves were happy to sit on that and await further interest.

As our correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported two days ago, the expectations around Strand Larsen’s camp were that Crystal Palace would come in with an improved offer for the 25-year-old star.

The Eagles are on the hunt for a new centre forward, with Jean-Philippe Mateta pushing to leave and with interest aplenty in the France striker.

Now, Ornstein has broken the news that the Eagles have agreed a deal, and the former Celta Vigo man is now expected to move to Selhurst Park after the Eagles blew Leeds away with a huge new bid, which has now been accepted.

Writing on X, Ornstein confirmed: ‘Crystal Palace close to agreement for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. Talks between CPFC & Jorge Mendes on behalf of WWFC advanced; £45m + £5m fee being discussed.

‘Leeds United bids reached £40m but LUFC not currently going higher.’

But despite missing out on a potential club-record deal, Leeds fans did not mince their words and were seemingly not too downhearted at the news…

Jorgen Strand Larsen: Leeds fans welcome transfer miss

Taking to X to react to the news, Leeds fans did not appear too disappointed at missing out on a striker who has just one Premier League goal – a penalty – to his name all season.

Fearing Palace have spent way too much, one Leeds fan wrote: ‘He is absolutely NOT worth that..Mad money!’

A second agreed, adding: ‘£40m was a push for a striker with one decent season in the Prem, but £50m is crazy money. We can surely get a better return for that money elsewhere, not many clubs around Europe could turn down that sort of money.’

A third added: ‘That’s a lot for a guy who’s hardly banging them in even for a struggling side.’

A fourth continued: ‘That’s just a bonkers fee. Think we dodged a bullet with this one.’

Continuing on the theme, a fifth commented: ‘He was massively overpriced.. glad we walked away .. he’s not better than Piroe.’

A sixth stated: ‘Honestly, I’m not mad that this is the case. They have the funds. What I am annoyed about is that we always seem to put all our eggs in one basket. This is the third time now. It can’t be Strand Larsen or no one. They have to find a replacement now. Can’t gamble with 16 games left.’

Another fan also shared the concerns that Leeds could be caught short, adding: ‘I’m just worried if anything happens to DCL then we’re stuffed.’

Agreeing with that, another pointed out: ‘There is no way we can match that offer. My fear is DCL gets injured and have no cover. West Ham, Forest, and Palace all strengthen in the striker department. I wonder: will this cost us come the end of the season?’

A ninth fan suggests Strand Larsen could even still suffer relegation with the Eagles. They stated: ‘Who’s to say Larsen doesn’t improve Palace with the form they’re in, and they could get relegated. It’s a bad move for him.’

