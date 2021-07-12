Italy record breaker’s agent details immediate plan, puts squeeze on Chelsea

Jorginho’s agent did not take long to have his say on the future of the Chelsea man after he added another medal to his growing collection.

The Italy midfielder was a key man as the Azzurri defeated England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020, despite missing his penalty in the shootout.

Jorginho though set a new record for the most interceptions made at a single European Championship tournament (25) since Opta data began in 1980. He also covered more ground than any other player, eclipsing Kalvin Phillip’s 83km.

There has been talk for a while that the 29-year-old will return to Italy. But the Gazzetta Dello Sport claim Thomas Tuchel is not interested in selling him.

He did become a regular for Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and started the Champions League final win over Man City. Now the defensive midfielder has added the European Championship title to his growing list of honours and his price tag is only going one way.

His representative has admitted there is interest in his client, but concedes there is little chance of him leaving Chelsea.

Joao Santos told CalcioMercato.it, via Sport Witness: “I confirm it, these interests have arrived. Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him.”

Asked if there was a new contract on the horizon for Jorginho, Santos added: “He has a two-year contract and everything is in the club’s hands.

“There’s the Clubs World Cup, there’s the European Super Cup. For a footballer these are important goals. But, the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward seriously with Chelsea then we will evaluate.

“At the moment, Jorginho will play it at Chelsea next season.”

Santos issued a similar statement last month after confirming there was interest in the midfielder.

New contract likely

Now he has again put the squeeze on Chelsea with his existing deal expiring in 2023.

With a Champions League, Euro 2020 and Europa League medal in his locker the midfielder’s stock is high.

Jorginho, in May, admitted he was happy at Stamford Bridge and that he was only just getting started under Tuchel. And the German coaches feelings appear to be mutual after he allowed rising star Billy Gilmour leave on loan.

That will leave Jorginho fighting it out with Ngolo Kante and Mateo Kovacic for a place in the Chelsea engine room. This time next year he will have just one year left of his existing contract.

That would see his value depreciate quickly and so expect a new Chelsea contract for him sooner or later.

