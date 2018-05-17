Jorginho agent confirms which Prem club Italy star will sign for

Jorginho’s agent has confirmed that his client will move to Manchester City if they can agree a transfer fee with Serie A side Napoli.

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Italian outfit, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Goal claims he is valued in the region of £50million, while his agent, Joao Santos, claimed back in February that Jorginho could be “sacrificed by Napoli” this summer.

And now the defensive midfielder’s representative claims that despite being happy at Napoli, he will move to Man City if the two clubs can come to an agreement over a transfer.

“Jorginho is still under contract, but if Napoli find an agreement with City then he goes to Manchester,” Santos told CalcioNapoli24.

“Finding an agreement with the English won’t be a problem, considering their importance, but I repeat it depends on Napoli as the player is tied to the Azzurri for two more years.

“City are champions of England and among Europe’s top clubs. Now we must stay calm. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it, otherwise the player will be happy to stay at Napoli.

“For now, I haven’t heard from anyone at Napoli because I imagine they’re busy planning for next season.

“I hope to hear from their director, and maybe he’ll be in Naples in the next few days to talk about Jorginho.”

