Chelsea handed major lift as agent of top star denies Juventus move talk

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed he knows nothing about rumours linking his client with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

Reports in Italy claimed Sarri was looking to take the 28-year-old back to Serie A this summer, having signed him for Chelsea from Napoli two years ago.

The defensive midfielder was at one point targeted by some sections of the Stamford Bridge support due to his affinity with Sarri, as the Italian coach struggled to ingratiate himself with Blues fans.

However, Jorginho has since underlined his worth to the club and was enjoying an impressive individual season before it was temporarily suspended.

But speaking about the rumours, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos told Calciomercato, via Goal: “I read that, but I never had contact with them.

“Neither Sarri, nor [Juve’s chief football officer] Fabio Paratici called me to have information on Jorginho.

“As of today, I know absolutely nothing about this situation. The lad is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and still has three years left on his contract.

“In fact, in July there’s the possibility we can start talks to add a fourth and extend his contract with Chelsea.

“I don’t know what Juve’s transfer strategy is, but these are our plans for the future.”

Jorginho has made 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, notching an impressive seven goals and adding two assists, and this news will certainly come as a boost to Blues fans who have warmed to the Italian’s playing style.

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Chelsea this summer to end his Barcelona nightmare – but the two clubs are yet to settle on a fee, claims a report in Spain.

The LaLiga giants are seeking as much as €90m for the Brazilian, but the Blues are expecting to spend nearer €70m, according to Sport.

Any deal at the top end of Barcelona’s asking price would represent a club-record signing for the Blues, beating the £71.5m they paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arizabalaga.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after his dream move to the Nou Camp turned sour but the Bundesliga champions are not expected to sign him outright due to the high cost of their option to buy.

That has put a number of top Premier League sides on high alert and it’s now believed that Chelsea will beat off Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United to get the World Cup star’s signature. Read more…