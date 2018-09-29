Jorginho comes clean on why he chose Chelsea over Man City

Chelsea’s summer signing Jorginho has finally explained the truth behind his decision to snub Manchester City and move to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil-born Italy midfielder held extensive talks with Manchester City over a move to the Etihad, before a last-minute change of heart saw Jorginho sign instead for Chelsea.

The £54m move appeared to anger City boss Pep Guardiola, but Jorginho insists it was nothing personal and it was only the attraction of reuniting with his Napoli boss Mauricio Sarri at Stamford Bridge that persuaded him to move to London.

“There are a lot of things behind a negotiation process,” Jorginho told ESPN Brasil. “I believe Sarri’s arrival played a big part on it.

“And there’s also the greatness of Chelsea, such a big club. So these factors helped me making my mind.”

Jorginho spent four years at Napoli – three of which under Sarri’s guidance – and the player admits the manager knows how to get the best out of him.

“Yes, it’s a pretty good relationship,” Jorginho added. “He’s always bantering, joking with me.

“He didn’t call me, because he’s not the type to be phoning players, but of course, through agents, I knew what his wish was and what kind of work would be put in here.”

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson explained earlier in the season why he thinks Jorginho could prove the signing of the season and giving a little insight into Sarri’s tactics, the midfielder continued: “[He likes to play] Very offensive, very offensive.

“He’s very tactical and he works a lot on the tactical aspects of the game. You can see the end product when you look at Napoli and how Chelsea are playing now.

“[It is] Good football to watch, entertaining for us players to play in, because there are always good moves and the players have fun playing under him.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.