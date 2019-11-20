Jorginho cool when asked about challenging Liverpool

Jorginho has played down Chelsea’s chances of a challenging Liverpool and Man City for the Premier League title ahead of their clash with the champions.

Frank Lampard’s men are joint-second in the table with Leicester, but both clubs are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, with City a point behind Chelsea in fourth spot.

Asked whether a title tilt was on the cards at Stamford Bridge, Jorginho insisted that Lampard’s men are solely concerned with finishing in the top four.

He told VBET News: “The first thing we need to think about is top four.

“Then try to win every game. We need that for our mentality. We are doing very well and we just have to keep going like this.”

Chelsea will face Man City at the Etihad on Saturday evening, with the west Londoners hoping to avenge the 6-0 thrashing they endured last season in Manchester under Italian coach Maurizio Sarri.

“What can you say about Manchester City? They’re one of the best teams in the world and we know that.

“It’s very hard to play against them.

“We are prepared for that game and we know it’ll be difficult.

“We have to work hard and try to win, because we do want to win every game. It’ll be hard,” added Jorginho.