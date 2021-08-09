Chelsea winner admits he sent cheeky text to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi wipes back the tears at his farwell Barcelona press conference on August 8, 2021

Jorginho has admitted he jokingly texted Lionel Messi asking him to join him at Chelsea after the Argentine’s shock announcement at Barcelona.

Messi and the LaLiga club have confirmed that the 34-year-old is leaving the Camp Nou this summer.

The Argentina international received a standing ovation from family and friends, current and former team-mates and journalists during a farewell press conference at the Nou Camp on Sunday three days after the club announced his impending departure.

An emotional Messi, who has since been heavily linked with both the Ligue 1 giants PSG and Manchester City, gave a brief address before answering questions over the aborted contract negotiations which led to his exit after 21 years.

Barca blamed LaLiga’s financial fair play rules for their inability to strike a deal.

It was a shock and Jorginho, who won the Champions League and Euro 2020 over the summer, says he was left in disbelief at the news.

Speaking to TNT Sports in Brazil, as cited by The Sun, said: “I’ve already texted him (laughs).

“I’m kidding, I’m not even kidding about it.

“If he does not to come to Chelsea, let him go away (from the Premier League).

“I saw it (the departure) and I was like ‘what happened?’

“I was incredulous, was wondering if it was fake news.”

Messi is widely reported to be heading to PSG.

Chelsea want Lukaku return Chelsea are keen on bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer and look set to make a third offer for the Belgian striker after having two previous bids rejected by Inter Milan.

Asked about PSG’s interest, he said: “That’s honestly one possibility, to reach those heights. At the minute, I’ve got nothing confirmed with anybody.

“When the press release was published, I had a lot of calls, a lot of clubs were interested.

“At the minute, I’ve not got anything closed, but we are talking about a lot of things.”

Whatever lies ahead for the six-times Ballon d’Or winner, who joined Barca as a 13-year-old and leaves having played his part in the capture of 35 trophies, he admitted his “blood ran cold” when it emerged that he was not going to be able to stay after feeling he and president Joan Laporta were close to reaching agreement.

Messi: I did everything possible

Messi, who also confirmed he had offered to take a 50 per cent pay cut to continue a period of service which brought 672 goals in 778 appearances, said: “This is what Laporta said right up until the last minute, and because of everything with the league, it suddenly couldn’t happen.

“There’s nothing more to tell. Anything else, I can’t say. What’s clear is that I did everything possible; the club, Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of LaLiga.

“I’ve heard a lot of things said about me. That I didn’t want to continue, but on my behalf, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.”

Messi’s Barca career has drawn to a close 12 months after he had asked to leave, but was prevented from doing so by a 700million Euros release clause – around £629million – in his contract.

