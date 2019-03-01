Jorginho well aware of Chelsea fans’ criticism

Jorginho is well aware he is under fire from Chelsea fans, but has refused to admit it is affecting his game.

The Italy midfielder arrived soon after Maurizio Sarri last summer after following the Italian from Napoli for €60million, with Chelsea pinching him from under the noses of Man City.

Jorginho has been Sarri’s choice as a deep-lying midfielder, making 26 Premier League starts this season, and thus shifting Ngolo Kante into an unfamiliar role.

He leads the Premier League in passes per game (89.6) this term and has a 90 percent success rate, but he has been heavily criticised by Blues fans and he was booed by sections of the support when Sarri brought him on as a second-half substitute against Malmo in the Europa League.

Jorginho though told ESPN Brasil: “With technology, we see everything [said about us] — and very quickly. The important thing is to know how to deal with the situation.

“I am calm because fans are like that: when you don’t win, they complain. They have the right to complain, but I remained calm. I will continue to do my job and, without doubt, I believe I can show my worth and change their minds.”

Jorginho, who missed his penalty in the Carabao Cup final shootout, also revealed losing the League Cup final last weekend has been a low point.

“Not winning affected me, not fans’ criticism,” he added. “I was down because we really wanted to win this final.”