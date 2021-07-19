Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique says that the club would be making a huge mistake if they let captain Jordan Henderson leave.

Shock reports on Monday claimed that the 31-year-old could depart Anfield. The Reds have made contract talks with the midfielder a priority, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. However, talks with Henderson have not gone as smoothly as with their star defender and goalkeeper.

What’s more, with two years left of his deal, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Should his exit come to fruition, he would be following in the footsteps of recent departure Georginio Wijnaldum and club legend Steven Gerrard.

Writing on Instagram, former left-back Enrique insisted that club chiefs should realise Henderson still has a lot to offer.

He said: “”I hope it doesn’t happen the same that it happens with Stevie G and Gini as well.

“He [Henderson] is a legend of the club and still performing at the highest level. Players now with 32 or 33 they [are] still in their prime if they take care of themselves and I’m telling [you] Hendo does 100%.

“Let’s see what happens but if they don’t renew his contract will be a massive mistake like is been with Gini and Stevie go before.”

Wijnaldum left Liverpool as a free agent earlier this year, signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

He had shown a desire to stay, but Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) felt reluctant to offer the 30-year-old a lucrative contract without retaining re-sale value.

Club legend Gerrard went through a similar situation in 2015 – when he was 34 – instead leaving for LA Galaxy.

Henderson, meanwhile, is closing in on 400 club appearances since his move from Sunderland as a 20-year-old. That milestone will arrive following him captaining the club to Premier League and Champions League success.

Henderson, Liverpool contract latest

A fresh report from Goal has provided further detail on Liverpool’s contract talks with Henderson.

Initial discussions at the end of last season proved ‘unsatisfactory’. Furthermore, there has been no indication of when those talks will resume.

There is a ‘suspicion’, though, that Liverpool will not want to make it three in a row of star players who have left in such frustrating circumstances.

Sporting director Michael Edwards faces a busy few months. Star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among further players whose contracts expire in 2023.

Indeed, the futures of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must all be resolved soon.