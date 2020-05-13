Former Real Madrid assistant coach Jose Morais thinks Erling Haaland has already done enough to show he can become a huge success at the Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old Norwegian turned heads with his staggering goal output for Austrian outfit RB Salzburg and has made a blistering start with his new club, Borussia Dortmund, after joining the German side in the January transfer window.

Haaland has netted 12 times in just 11 games for the Bundesliga outfit, sparking rumours that Real Madrid will splash the cash to bring him to Spain.

Morais, who was No.2 to Jose Mourinho at Real, thinks there is no time like the present and that Haaland could be the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema.

Morais told Stats Perform (via Goal): “I think [Haaland] is a great player. He’s also one of the young players with very great quality. His finishing qualities are unbelievable.

“Doing what he did in this short period for Dortmund and creating the impact that he created. I think that it is never too soon for a quality player to go to a club like Real Madrid.

“The higher the quality of player, the more the possibilities to succeed exist in a club like Real Madrid. You have a lot of competition in the club because you only have good players there, high-level players.

“Benzema is a fantastic player, a goalscorer, he has the quality that he has playing for Madrid all these years. I think Haaland is definitely a good option to replace a striker like him.”

Haaland, meanwhile, is playing down the Madrid rumours for now.

“I focus on this, not on the attention that is towards me,” he told Sky Sport.

“I think about doing my job, which is the thing I love most. My focus is on this.”

Haaland will look to add to his tally when the Bundesliga returns (behind closed doors) this weekend.

Dortmund take on local rivals Schalke and Haaland said: “I can’t wait to live and play my first Ruhr derby. I have played other derbies, but never like this.”