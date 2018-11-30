Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he is confused by his side’s slow start to games.

United have been inconsistent in their approach to games this season with their intensity from the first whistle sometimes missing.

It’s a factor that is troubling Mourinho, who claimed at his news conference on Friday that it is an aspect that he specifically works on in training at Carrington.

“I feel that in some matches the way we start is not that intense, emotional, aggressive way where I would like the team to start, other times like for example against Young Boys we had that start I imagine what the game could be after 10 minutes the result 2-0,” said Mourinho, who revealed that Alexis Sanchez will not play again this year.

“Sometimes it’s because of efficiency. We don’t score chances that we have and chances in this case, goals have a huge impact in the way the game goes, obviously Young Boys wouldn’t defend the way they did if after 10 mins they are losing 2-0, sometimes is because of efficiency, other times it is because of the way we approach the game, and obviously it’s a little confusing, because all of the work is based on strong starts and being intense and aggressive since the beginning.”

Asked if the last-gasp midweek win over Young Boys can kick-start United in the Premier League, Mourinho said: “I hope so but we are, if somebody cannot complain about the mentality, desire and belief is us. I don’t think many clubs in the country and abroad wins so many matches and so many points in extra time.

“Just going to Champions League, we did four additional points in extra time, two against Juventus and two against Young Boys. Also in the Premier League, we had Bournemouth, Newcastle, so we cannot complain about that part of our game.

“And I always think that the goal we concede against Chelsea, you feel it deeply because you don’t deserve and you are not expecting that, the goals you score in the last minutes should also be a special feeling, a special moment and like you say to influence a good future.”