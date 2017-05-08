Jose Mourinho asks for Man Utd to sign Reus – report

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Manchester United chiefs to sign Marco Reus at all costs.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that the Portuguese boss is a keen admirer of the Dortmund star.

With Wayne Rooney’s future at the club looking in doubt, it is suggested Mourinho wants Reus as a long-term replacement for the England man.

The report claims that United may face competition however, as Atletico Madrid are also eyeing a possible move.

Reus has established himself as a key part of Dortmund since joining from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2012.

The German World Cup winner has played 123 games for the club, scoring 54 goals in the process.

Reus has been linked with a move to Atletico’s city rivals Real Madrid in the past.