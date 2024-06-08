Jose Mourinho backed to hijack £15m Tottenham deal and sign priority Leeds target for Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho could break Leeds United hearts by helping Fenerbahce win the race for Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon, one journalist has revealed.

Mourinho was in charge of Tottenham between November 2019 and April 2021. He was brought in to help Tottenham end their long wait for silverware, but it remains the only club where he did not win a single trophy. After 44 wins from 86 games as manager, Mourinho was eventually sacked as the club had fallen down to seventh in the Premier League table and also been knocked out of the Europa League.

The timing of Tottenham’s decision to fire Mourinho caused a stir, as it happened shortly before the League Cup final against Manchester City.

The North London side were managed by interim boss Ryan Mason in the final, though they lost the Wembley clash 1-0.

Mourinho went on to manage Roma between July 2021 and January 2024, helping the Italian giants win the Europa Conference League in 2022 and reach the Europa League final the following season.

The serial winner was recently announced as Fenerbahce’s new boss. He has already shut down rumours about reuniting with any of his former Roma players, while also recommending Fenerbahce re-sign Arda Guler on loan from Real Madrid.

According to reporter Alasdair Gold, Mourinho might cause shock with his summer transfers by raiding Spurs for Rodon.

“I wonder, Jose quite liked Joe Rodon, I wonder if Jose would want to take Joe Rodon to Fenerbahce where he would do very very well,” Gold said during a recent podcast appearance.

Tottenham transfers: Mourinho to battle Leeds for Joe Rodon?

Mourinho swooping for Rodon would leave Leeds United bitterly disappointed. The centre-back spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Elland Road and played a crucial role in Leeds’ journey to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Southampton.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leeds remain eager to sign Rodon permanently, despite their failure to secure promotion.

With the Welshman valued at £12-15million, Leeds would need to sell players before they can re-sign Rodon. But they are willing to do just that, having identified him as a key arrival to mount another promotion push.

Leeds must be wary of Mourinho though, as Fenerbahce can offer the 26-year-old Champions League football and regular chances to win major trophies in Turkey.

