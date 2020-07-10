Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho refused to speak about Michael Oliver’s appointment as referee for Sunday’s north London derby.

Oliver has been the VAR official in Spurs’ last two away games, where there were controversial decisions in both – first ruling out Lucas Moura’s handball at Sheffield United and then opting not to award a clear penalty at Bournemouth.

Despite those controversies, which Mourinho heavily criticised, Oliver will referee the match against Arsenal.

“I cannot speak about it, I don’t like to speak about it,” Mourinho said.

“I feel free to comment the referee performances after the performances but I don’t like and I know from a legal point of view I can’t make comment before matches.”

Mourinho believes the referees and VAR officials should be made accessible after the games to explain their decisions.

“I think you should have access to them, I think you should have access to them to ask directly why,” he added.

“It is very important. They are very important in the game, I think so.

“It would stop nothing, make things much more open, much more clear. It would give the ref the chance to say, ‘Yes, I made a mistake – I feel sorry for that’, or ‘Yes I had incredible performance’.

