Aurelien Tchouameni is now expected to remain at Real Madrid, with new head coach Jose Mourinho making it clear the France international will be given the opportunity to establish himself as a guaranteed starter next season, despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

The decision represents a significant blow to both Liverpool and Man Utd, who have been closely monitoring Tchouameni’s situation throughout the summer in the hope that he could become available.

Real Madrid have spent recent months assessing whether they needed to strengthen further in central midfield.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Manchester City’s Rodri were both among the names discussed internally, as Los Blancos considered their long-term options in the position.

Although Madrid have publicly denied they were pursuing Fernandez, TEAMtalk understands that there was contact with the Argentina international’s representatives after club president Florentino Perez included the Chelsea midfielder as part of a potential transfer strategy during his successful re-election campaign.

However, sources have since made it clear that while Fernandez is regarded as an “excellent player”, he is no longer viewed as a realistic target. The same now applies to Rodri.

We understand that Mourinho has instead instructed the club to prioritise strengthening in central defence rather than midfield.

The Portuguese coach believes that Madrid’s resources are better spent on another elite centre-back and, after learning that Manchester City’s Ruben Dias is unavailable, the Spanish giants have switched their focus towards Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

That change in priorities has effectively ended any possibility of Tchouameni being sacrificed to fund a midfield reshuffle.

Instead, Mourinho is understood to have informed the club that he wants to build around the 26-year-old and finally give him the consistent run of starts he has been searching for at Estadio Bernabeu.

DON’T MISS: Xabi Alonso tells Chelsea to sign TWO Real Madrid midfielders

Aurelien Tchouameni blow for Liverpool and Man Utd

TEAMtalk understands that news will come as a major disappointment to both Liverpool and Man Utd.

Sources have confirmed that both Premier League clubs have remained in contact with Tchouameni’s representatives throughout the summer and have been kept fully informed of developments surrounding his future.

Both Premier League clubs were prepared to explore a move had Madrid indicated they were willing to sell.

However, that scenario now appears increasingly unlikely.

We understand that all indications now point towards Tchouameni remaining in Madrid – an outcome that has always been the player’s preferred option.

The former AS Monaco midfielder has never actively sought an exit and has consistently made it clear he wanted to succeed at Real if given the opportunity.

With Mourinho now prepared to hand him that chance, the expectation is that Tchouameni will stay and play a central role in Madrid’s plans for the new campaign.

For Liverpool and Man United, attention is now expected to turn towards alternative midfield targets, although they will stay attentive to Tchouameni should he indeed push to leave.

READ NEXT: Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans