Jose Mourinho tells Tottenham £50m Serie A midfielder must be signed

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it clear that he wants Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic signed this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are already known to have sounded out the player about a potential move to England, while PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are also in the running for the Serbian’s signature.

Mourinho wanted Milinkovic-Savic during his spell in charge at Old Trafford, and a report in the Daily Mail claims that the Spurs chief has turned to the highly-rated player again, with the north London club set to make an enquiry.

Lazio are said to want at least £50million for Milinkovic-Savic, meaning Spurs would need to raise funds by selling at least one or two members of their first-team squad.

Even though the current financial implications surrounding the game make it look unlikely that Tottenham would spend that sort of money, the report adds that Mourinho already knows the player’s agent, which could help seal a potential deal.

Milinkovic-Savic is represented by Mateja Kezman, the former striker who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is regarded as a powerful and skilful midfielder who can fulfill many roles, although he is best suited as a box-to-box player.

Five goals and seven assists this season appear to back up that analysis and there is no doubt that Milinkovic-Savic would make a big improvement to a Spurs midfield that has often struggled to dominate games this season.

The big issue for Mourinho is that with so many of the big European hitters also wanting the player, if it turns into a bidding war then Spurs will have no chance of competing with the likes of United, Real and PSG.

Meanwhile, Tottenham strike target Vedat Muriqi has reportedly stated that he wants to move to the Premier League, if he is sold by Fenerbahce this summer.

Turkish newspaper Fotomac, via Sport Witness, claims that the Kosovo international has told the club’s board that he wants to continue his career in England, with Spurs still said to be interested in a move. Read more…