Jose Mourinho clears up rumours of falling out with Danny Rose

Jose Mourinho has moved to quell reports in the media that suggested he was involved in a training ground altercation with Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

The pair were reported to have clashed after Rose with said to be unhappy, having been left out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.

The topic was top of the agenda when Mourinho faced the media on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s clash against Norwich.

But when asked if he had a problem with his Tottenham left-back, Mourinho said: “No. Between me and Danny, no. I don’t know what you mean by tension in the air, I don’t have a problem with him.”

Mourinho revealed he left Rose out of the game at Vicarage Road after being told late on Thursday night that the defender had a back injury.

“Then on the Thursday before Watford late evening I got a call from my medical staff saying that Danny was calling them with a problem in his back and he wouldn’t train the next day,” Mourinho added.

“Friday it was a bit of a surprise to see him training, but even so I decided to play with (Japhet) Tanganga and have Ryan (Sessegnon) on the bench. That is the situation.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reported to have made contact with Real Sociedad over a deal for their star striker William Jose – but are unwilling to meet the Brazilian’s €70m exit clause.

Mourinho is in the market for a new frontman after losing Harry Kane to what looks a season-ending hamstring injury and a number of names have been linked.

Last week it was suggested Krzysztof Piatek was on their radar, while deals for Islam Slimani – currently on loan at Monaco – Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and Porto’s Ze Luis have also been linked.

However, El Diario Vasco [via Sport Witness] claims Jose Mourinho's No 1 option is Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker William Jose, with the Basque newspaper claiming officials from Tottenham have already been in contact with the LaLiga outfit over a prospective deal.