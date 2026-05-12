Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas insists his old club should be looking at “other coaches” and NOT Jose Mourinho, as a move to bring the Portuguese tactician back to the Spanish capital nears completion.

The 63-year-old is poised for his second stint with the LaLiga giants, although club president Florentino Perez stopped short of announcing any new arrivals at a hastily arranged press conference he called to discuss the club’s woeful end to the campaign, along with his own future, on Tuesday evening.

It is believed that Perez is the main driving force behind Mourinho heading back to Real Madrid, with the Bernabeu supremo looking for a turnaround in fortunes after back-to-back seasons of Barcelona domestic dominance

Real have also been dealing with an unhappy Kylian Mbappe, who fans are making it clear in the millions that they want out, while the fallout from the Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni bust-up continues.

And while Mourinho has more than enough experience to iron out such issues, Casillas, who won five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues during a 16-year stay at Real Madrid, which included playing under the Portuguese, admits that he does not agree with his proposed return.

The 44-year-old posted on X: “I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me.

“I don’t want him at @realmadrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

Mourinho was Real coach from 2010-2013, winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey during his time at the club, and is coming towards the end of a two-year contract at Benfica.

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Perez refuses to leave Real as Spanish media slammed

Meanwhile, Perez insists he has no intention of resigning from his role as president after a calamitous end to the campaign for the Spanish giants, although he has called on the board to ‘initiate the electoral process for the elections’.

“I’m here to say I’m not going anywhere and I’m here to stand for election,” the 79-year-old told the gathered press.

“If someone does want to stand for election, this is your opportunity. But don’t move in the shadows with publications, news outlets.

“And I’m not in bed, unwell. I have to come out and sit here because as Real Madrid president, I can’t allow journalists to do what they do.”

Perez has been in office since June 2009, having previously been president between 2000 and 2006, and hit back at critics who suggest he is too tired to fulfil his role.

Indeed, he reacted furiously to that suggestion at the press conference in the Spanish capital, demanding those questioning him to out themselves.

He added: “I work hard. I’m up early and I’m the last to go to bed. I understand there’s frustration out there.

“But if people have forgotten, we have won 37 titles since I’ve been in charge. I would like to know the people who are saying these things. In these board of directors, I want whoever who is leaking this to come out.”

When pressed on names of upcoming coaches or players moving to Real, amid strong speculation over Mourinho’s return, he added: “I’m not going to talk about coaches or players. I’m here to return Real Madrid’s assets to its members.

“They’re taking them away from the members. They want me to leave, but I’m not going to leave. Instead, I’m going to run in the elections because I want to defend the idea that Real Madrid should continue to belong to its members.”

Perez did not target solely journalists and potential rivals for his presidency, though, with LaLiga also the subject of harsh criticism.

“And of course, the enemy, La Liga,” he added. “We have to battle against La Liga. Corruption in the game, systematic.”