Jose Mourinho drools over Alexander-Arnold ‘masterclass’ as Liverpool chances shattered

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for a “masterclass” against Santander, in keeping with reporting on his feelings on the defender.

There’s been heavy speculation on the future of Alexander-Arnold of late. His first season at Real was slow, but at the beginning of his second, he’d started just three of the first 10 LaLiga games.

The right-back was given just one minute in the victory over Barcelona last time out. Former club Liverpool have been linked often, but reports have suggested Mourinho wants to see Alexander-Arnold work for a place in his side.

He gave him the starting berth against Racing Santander on Sunday, and was massively impressed with the defender.

Mourinho said: “Trent was really good today. He hasn’t played in a while and he comes out and drops a masterclass, that’s what happens when a team is confident and trusts each other.

“I thought Trent, with his technical skills was the best option for this game, but that could change in other matches.”

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Per FotMob, Alexander-Arnold made nine passes into the final third – the third most in the game – creating two chances with those, as well as having two successful dribbles out of two attempted.

The defender only made three defensive contributions, but against a side without massive attacking quality, it’s easy to see why Mourinho would use him for his gifts going forwards.

The reporting has been consistent in that Mourinho doesn’t want to lose Alexander-Arnold, and Guillem Balague has reiterated that, while stating the right-back is in the best shape of his life.

Balague said: “Let me start with the news. Trent Alexander-Arnold is not leaving Real Madrid in January. Discount that and move on. I know some will keep repeating the idea because it works. Clickbait.

“But he is not leaving. I have spoken to people who know the situation very well and there is zero attempt from Trent to leave for any club. None.

“A lot of this noise comes from his name generating traffic and engagement. Put Liverpool and Trent in the same sentence and you get plenty of clicks.

“And without disrespect to Liverpool, there is nothing on the table from them either, at least in terms of recruiting in that position.

“But I don’t want to make this about Liverpool. The wider suggestion that he wants out of Real Madrid is nonsense. The future he is focussed on is Real Madrid.”

The Spanish insider added: “Leaving is not on his agenda and as far as I’m aware it’s not on Madrid’s either.”