Jose Mourinho explains role of new Man Utd midfielder Fred

Jose Mourinho believes that new signing Fred gives Manchester United’s midfield an extra dimension.

United reached agreement with Shakhtar earlier this month, with the Premier League club reportedly paying a fee of £52.5million and the player penning a £52.5m fee.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s clash with AC Milan in Los Angeles, Mourinho assessed the differences between Fred’s abilities and those of his new team-mates.

“People like Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, even Ander Herrera, are physical and strong midfielders,” Mourinho said.

“We think that players like Fred, and Andreas Pereira, are more technical, passing and playing in short spaces and maybe connecting with the attacking players.”

Mourinho also dismissed the idea that Fred is a successor to Michael Carrick, who has retired and joined the United coaching staff after 464 appearances for the club.

Echoing the statements made when Carrick arrived at the club after Roy Keane’s departure, Mourinho said: “There is no successor for Michael Carrick.”

Fred’s move from Shakhtar Donetsk was completed on June 21, but he has yet to feature for his new club having been an unused member of Brazil’s World Cup squad.

