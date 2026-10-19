Real Madrid give Jose Mourinho sack ultimatum as Florentino Perez decides on ‘replacement’ manager

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided whether to sack Jose Mourinho, according to a Spanish journalist, with another source naming the “replacement” for the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho was hired as Madrid manager in the summer of 2026 for the second time in his career.

Perez’s decision to bring the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager back to the Bernabeu came after two seasons without winning LaLiga or the Champions League.

Given Real Madrid’s lofty standards, the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign have been less than impressive.

Los Blancos are already six points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona in LaLiga.

While Madrid have won both their Champions League games so far this season, the victories over Inter Milan and AS Roma were less than convincing.

Real Madrid could sack Jose Mourinho if Barcelona win El Clasico

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 24,000 followers on X, Madrid president Perez could sack Mourinho should the team lose to Barcelona at Camp Nou next weekend.

Although Madrid convincingly beat Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday evening, the game against Barcelona is seen as pivotal.

If the Spanish champions win, then they will go nine points clear of Madrid, and it is hard to envisage Mourinho’s side bridging the gap.

Jesus wrote on X at 4:26pm on October 18: “Jose Mourinho’s position is seriously at risk heading into this decisive week, marked above all by the Clásico this Sunday.

“Within the club, Florentino Perez doesn’t mince words: he’s made it clear that the Clasico is very, very important and that a humiliating defeat could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“What’s more, several players wouldn’t look unfavourably on this decision.

“The results of this week will be crucial.”

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Real Madrid target Didier Deschamps as Jose Mourinho ‘replacement’

Another journalist, Jorge C Picon, who has over 26,000 followers on X, has also reported boardroom tensions regarding Mourinho.

The reporter posted on X at 12:32pm on October 18: “It’s been a cold October for Mourinho.

“His return invited imagining a different Madrid.

“He was given freedom to make decisions, he was listened to on signings, and investments were made to bolster the squad.

“That backing fuelled expectations that today, in some offices, are beginning to cool.

“The doubts arise from the executive suites, not from the locker room, where he still has the support of his players.

“There are important voices in the club that aren’t convinced by what they’re seeing.

“The scant presence of Diomande in the starting lineups or some change with Arda Guler that they considered untimely didn’t sit well either.

“They expected that margin of decision to translate into a more visible overhaul.

“However, there are too many similarities with last season, in the style of play and in some decisions.

“The excitement that accompanied his return has given way, in part of the club, to a more demanding gaze.

“And in some cases, the harshest ones, to yet another stray bullet.”

It has also now emerged that Madrid president Perez is interested in bringing Didier Deschamps as manager should he decide to sack Mourinho.

Deschamps is without a managerial role at the moment after parting ways with the France national team after the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

Journalist Sergio Valentin, who has 44,000 followers on X, wrote at 2:58pm on October 18: “I’m giving news based on the information from Picon

“Florentino Perez has told his closest circle that he already has in mind the replacement for José Mourinho if things don’t improve.

“It’s Didier Deschamps.”

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