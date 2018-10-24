Jose Mourinho insists he always knew Manchester United would be fighting Valencia for second place in Champions League Group H after a narrow home defeat to Juventus.

While much of the attention pre-match was about the returning Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Paulo Dybala’s 18th-minute goal that settled the contest at Old Trafford, with Juventus enjoying the majority of possession and chances but United improving in the second half, when Paul Pogba hit the post.

The result leaves United five points adrift of Juventus ahead of their visit to Turin next month and two points ahead of Valencia, who Mourinho described as his team’s real rivals.

The Portuguese said: “We played against one of the biggest, really biggest candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the best possible.”

Mourinho had already praised to the performance of Juve’s defenders in his after-match comments to BT Sports, and he was quick to ring their praise again in his post-match presser.

“We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in the second half. We didn’t especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr (Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.

“It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the pitch and a really difficult match.

“In the first half they were in control by having a lot of the ball, to frustrate us, to frustrate our intention to be positive.

“In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no (Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.

“I’m happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try.”

United are second in Group H after three games, with one win, one draw and one loss. Juventus top the group having won all of their matches so far.

