Jose Mourinho insists that Manchester United can get a result against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils head to Anfield this weekend off the back of a Champions League defeat to Valencia, although Mourinho will be able to recall a number of top stars rested for that game in Spain.

David de Gea and Nemanja Matic will both be back against Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Mourinho saying: “The only two players the were fit to play but didn’t travel was De Gea and Matic.

“Apart from that, all of them was not a choice. It was because they were with problems. So we took to Valencia the possible team, apart from De Gea and Matic. Both had a reason to stay.

“De Gea has played every minute and needed a mental rest. Matic has played every minute and needed a physical rest. I hope that between now and tomorrow’s training session we can have some positive news. But the situation is not easy.”

Many pundits are predicting that Mourinho will shut up shop at Anfield again, but the Portuguese tactician insists that his side will try and win the game.

He told his press conference ahead of the game: “I’m going to try, I’m going to try, I always try and I want to play a team that is capable to be with me on that desire and on that ambition and on that confidence.

“We know that we are going to play against the leader, against a team in a high, but we have our qualities, we have our potential and even with the problems we have and the doubts in terms of team choice, if tactics, approach, philosophy, we have doubts about everything but we are going to arrive with the players we have available and going to have a team capable of going there and fight for the victory.”

