Tottenham Hotspur could have the chance to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager.

Bale is not feeling the love in Madrid at the minute, and posing with a flag after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 has not helped his situation in the eyes of the club.

He was regularly linked with a move away in the summer, but any prospective deal fell through. Now, however, reports in Spain claim he could finally have his chance of a Premier League return.

According to AS, new Spurs manager Mourinho remains fond of the player, reminding that the Portuguese tactician wanted to take Bale to Manchester United when he was in charge at Old Trafford, and could push for a transfer again.

It is warned that Mourinho would have to wait until next summer to get his man, after his agent Jonathan Barnett told AS that a January transfer was ruled out – while Madrid will target a big-money move for Kylian Mbappe as his replacement.

Despite that potential expenditure, Real owner Florentino Perez is prepared to sanction a “cut-price” deal to get Bale’s salary off the books, meaning there could be hope for Tottenham to bring back one of their former stars seven years after his departure.

