Jose Mourinho gives worrying update on future of top Man Utd star

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is “not confident” David de Gea will extend his Manchester United contract.

The Spain goalkeeper’s current contract runs out in the summer – although United do have the option to extend it by a further year – and talks have been ongoing now for some time.

But when asked if he was confident of keeping the 27-year-old, Mourinho admitted that while he was not concerned by the situation he was unsure of how things would pan out.

“I am not confident,” he told Sky Sports. “I cannot find the word in English, but let’s see what happens.

“Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David.”

De Gea, who is being linked with a move to Juventus, is one of 11 United players who will be out of contract next summer, including the likes of Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Andreas Pereira.

Anthony Martial’s future also remains uncertain, although the latest reports suggest that he could be ready to sign a lucrative new deal with the club.

