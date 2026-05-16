Jose Mourinho will make the final decision on the future of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, according to a reliable source, as Newcastle United face a blow in their quest to bring the Spaniard to St. James’ Park.

On April 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle want to sign Garcia from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Newcastle want to sign a new number 9 and have set their sights on Garcia, with sources telling us that the 22-year-old Spanish striker is ‘a serious option’ for the Premier League club.

Bailey reported: “Newcastle’s recruitment staff believe Garcia possesses the attributes to thrive in the Premier League and view him as a player with the potential to develop into a top-class striker at the highest level.

“With their striker search intensifying and multiple options under consideration, Garcia is now firmly in the mix as Newcastle look to finally fill the void left by Isak and take the next step in their evolution.”

Garcia is the second-choice striker behind Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid at the moment, but the situation could change next season.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Madrid plan to reintegrate Endrick into the first team next season.

The Brazil international striker joined Lyon on loan from Madrid in the January transfer window and is scheduled to return to Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

On April 27, AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell Garcia for anything less than €60million (£52m, $70.4m).

It has now been claimed by the same Spanish publication that Jose Mourinho will make the final decision on Garcia’s future.

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Jose Mourinho will decide Gonzalo Garcia’s Real Madrid future

Graeme Bailey has reported that Jose Mourinho has an agreement in principle with Real Madrid over returning to Estadio Bernabeu as the manager.

When asked about Garcia’s future at Madrid, AS journalist Tomas Roncero said: “If it were up to me, Gonzalo would definitely stay with the first team.

“I think he’s a striker with a huge range of skills, plus he’s a product of the youth academy, a true Madridista, and for the little time he’s played, he’s scored some quality goals, like the one he scored the other day against Oviedo.

“In any case, Endrick’s return makes that possibility more difficult, and everything will depend on what Mourinho decides when he has everyone available, but I’d love for him to stay because I think he deserves it.”

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