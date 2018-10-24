Jose Mourinho has hit out once again at Manchester United’s transfer policy after citing Juventus’ ambition in the market as the reason they are among the favourites for the Champions League.

Mourinho only managed to bring in Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant this summer as United missed out on the capture of the new central defender that Mourinho craved, while it was a similar story the summer before as a deal for Ivan Perisic slipped through the net.

While much of the attention at Old Trafford pre-match was about the returning Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Paulo Dybala’s 18th-minute goal that settled the contest at Old Trafford, with Juventus enjoying the majority of possession and chances but United improving in the second half, when Paul Pogba hit the post.

Asked how far away United are from the Italians, Mourinho said: “A bit far. Juventus are champions (of Italy) for seven years in a row, two Champions League finals in the last four or five years and (they’re) not happy with what they have, they want more.

“They had (Gonazlo) Higuain, (Mario) Mandzukic, (Paulo) Dybala, they want more. They want Ronaldo. They had (Andrea) Barzagli, (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Daniele) Rugani, they are not happy, they want more, they want (Leonardo) Bonucci, and they go for the best players in the world.

“A big, big club with a big past but with also a big desire to have a big future and everything they put there to try to win, I don’t say the Champions League, I think to win the treble, that’s what they want.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has expressed his concerns over the form of Romelu Lukaku, who on Tuesday night went an eighth game without registering a goal.

